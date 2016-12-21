Story from NorthCountryNow.com
A tree iconic to many Potsdam youths, which has been a part of the Leroy Street landscape for a century, is coming down. The tree is in front of Dan and Jane Hurley's 63 Leroy St. home, which they say local day care and elementary kids named "The Happy Tree."
