Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Clarkson University has been selected as a "Top School" in the 2017 Guide to Colleges & Universities for measuring best practices in military and veteran education by Military Advanced Education & Transition . Clarkson provides full tuition benefits to qualifying post-9-11 active duty service members, veterans and eligible dependents of military personnel under the federal government's Yellow Ribbon Program.
