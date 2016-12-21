Story from NorthCountryNow.com
The Potsdam Food Co-op raised $589 for the Potsdam Neighborhood Center at their 19th Baking Fest and Silent Auction. The event was held Dec. 11 in a new location this year since the Coop's Carriage House Bakery is busy creating their breads, scones, and knots every day of the week.
