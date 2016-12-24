Slaughterhouse projects still moving ...

Slaughterhouse projects still moving forward

Despite little recent activity, both Sparx and Serenity Acres Farm Store and Custom Meats, owned by Kandace Dietschweiler-Hartley, are still looking into establishing a meat processing facility in St. Lawrence County. “We will have all of our due diligence done I would say within the first half of 2017 and know whether we are moving ahead or not,” said United Helpers CEO and Sparx President Stephen E. Knight.

