Slaughterhouse projects still moving forward
Despite little recent activity, both Sparx and Serenity Acres Farm Store and Custom Meats, owned by Kandace Dietschweiler-Hartley, are still looking into establishing a meat processing facility in St. Lawrence County. “We will have all of our due diligence done I would say within the first half of 2017 and know whether we are moving ahead or not,” said United Helpers CEO and Sparx President Stephen E. Knight.
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie and Wes Conklin Matthie (Jun '15)
|17 hr
|i wish
|82
|Haunted St. Lawrence County (Feb '13)
|Thu
|oscae
|47
|Has anyone taken a DDP course at the DMV
|Dec 22
|Drunkdriver
|2
|Canton-Potsdam Hospital Drug Scandal (Nov '09)
|Dec 22
|dont know
|14
|Be careful who you associate with
|Dec 21
|Seriously
|15
|parishville school
|Dec 19
|Police
|2
|Dave phillips is a disease infested pig
|Dec 17
|Lying is bad
|3
