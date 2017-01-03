Seaway Valley Venom looking for players for 2017 football season

The coaching staff includes Jojo Lazore from Akwesasne as head coach, Caleb Cardinell from Canton as offensive coordinator, Kyle Martens from Potsdam as defensive coordinator and Steve Hazelton Jr. from Potsdam as the assistant line coach. “We really took the time this off-season to find people who were truly qualified for their positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.