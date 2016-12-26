Raymond F. Bond Jr.
Mr. Raymond F. Bond Jr. of Waddington, NY and formerly of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 23rd at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Private services will be held at the Garner Funeral Service.
