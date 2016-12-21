Potsdam Rotary Club names their BOCES student of the month for December
Charles Dennis III was recently chosen as the Potsdam Rotary Club student of the month for December at Seaway Career and Technical Education Center. As a student in the natural resources program, Charles has studied forestry/land management and agricultural science, according to a press release.
