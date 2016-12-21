Potsdam Rotary Club names its student...

Potsdam Rotary Club names its student of the month for November

Bradan Dickinson, a student in the HVAC program at BOCES Seaway Tech, was recently chosen as the Rotary Club of Potsdam BOCES student of the month for November.

