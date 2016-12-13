Potsdam man gets prison for burglary, judge says he lacks moral compass

A Potsdam man who was characterized as having “no redeemable qualities” by a judge was sentenced to state prison Monday in St. Lawrence County court for a burglary charge. Jeremiah D. DeShane, 32, of 614 Sissonville Road, was sentenced to 7 years in prison for his Oct. 24 guilty plea to the Superior Court Information charging him with second-degree burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.