Potsdam man gets prison for burglary, judge says he lacks moral compass
A Potsdam man who was characterized as having “no redeemable qualities” by a judge was sentenced to state prison Monday in St. Lawrence County court for a burglary charge. Jeremiah D. DeShane, 32, of 614 Sissonville Road, was sentenced to 7 years in prison for his Oct. 24 guilty plea to the Superior Court Information charging him with second-degree burglary.
