Potsdam man charged after allegedly violating order of protection

State police charged Scott J. Ashley, 47, of Potsdam with second-degree menacing, second-degree imprisonment,illegal entry with criminal intent, criminal contempt, criminal mischief, reckless property damage greater than $250, and fourth-degree criminal mischief: preventing an emergency call, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the village of Norwood. Ashley, who allegedly violated an order of protection during the incident, was ordered held.

