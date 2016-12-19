Potsdam hospital notes centers closed on holidays
In observance of Christmas Day and New Year's Day, all Canton-Potsdam Hospital-operated health centers and practices will be closed. Health Centers include the Urgent Care Center, located in the Cheel Campus Center at 49 Lawrence Ave., Potsdam, and the Afterhours Walk-in Clinic, in the E.J. Noble Building, 80 E. Main St., Canton.
