New Jersey man charged with DWI in Potsdam
Village police on Thursday charged Shawn A. Hoffman, 21, of Sandyston, N.J., with driving while intoxicated. He was additionally charged with refusal to take a breath test, speed not reasonable and prudent, making an improper or unsafe turn, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
