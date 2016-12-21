Math professor from Potsdam to speak at American Mathematical Society annual meeting
Clarkson University professor emeritus of mMathematics Abdul J. Jerri will speak at the special session on "Inverse Problems and Multivariate Signal Analysis" of the American Mathematical Society annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga., in January. His invited presentation is dedicated to the centennial of the great American scientist and "Father of Information Theory" Claude Elwood Shannon.
