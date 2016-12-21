Math professor from Potsdam to speak ...

Math professor from Potsdam to speak at American Mathematical Society annual meeting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Country Now

Clarkson University professor emeritus of mMathematics Abdul J. Jerri will speak at the special session on "Inverse Problems and Multivariate Signal Analysis" of the American Mathematical Society annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga., in January. His invited presentation is dedicated to the centennial of the great American scientist and "Father of Information Theory" Claude Elwood Shannon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meth head manager 1 hr Managers mother 4
News Mounting questions: Former border agenta s case... 5 hr fancy that 18
Courtney Sturgeon Wed Hahaha 1
Haunted St. Lawrence County (Feb '13) Dec 22 oscae 47
Has anyone taken a DDP course at the DMV Dec 22 Drunkdriver 2
Canton-Potsdam Hospital Drug Scandal (Nov '09) Dec 22 dont know 14
Be careful who you associate with Dec 21 Seriously 15
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,323 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,114

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC