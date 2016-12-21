Mahoneya s Auto Mall and employee accused of burying used oil, filters, tires on property

A Potsdam auto dealership and one of its employees is charged by the state attorney general's office with the illegal disposal of more than 100 gallons of used oil, used tires and oil filters. St. Lawrence County Court Judge Derek P. Champagne unsealed an indictment signed by Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman charging Mahoney's Auto Mall, Inc., of 7513 Route 11, Potsdam, and Andrew Fuller, 33, of 52 County Route 31, of Madrid, each with a count of third-degree endangering public health, safety or the environment and eight counts of fourth-degree endangering public health, safety or the environment.

