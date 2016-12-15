Hilda June Harper Thomas

Hilda June Harper Thomas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Hilda Thomas of Potsdam, N.Y. went to be with our Lord on December 14, 2016, at the age of 93. She was born in Hopkinton N.Y. on August 20, 1923 to parents, Chester and Rachel Harper. Hilda led a very active life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie and Wes Conklin Matthie (Jun '15) 17 hr i wish 82
Haunted St. Lawrence County (Feb '13) Thu oscae 47
Has anyone taken a DDP course at the DMV Dec 22 Drunkdriver 2
Canton-Potsdam Hospital Drug Scandal (Nov '09) Dec 22 dont know 14
Be careful who you associate with Dec 21 Seriously 15
parishville school Dec 19 Police 2
Dave phillips is a disease infested pig Dec 17 Lying is bad 3
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,238 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC