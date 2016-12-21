Ex-studenta s credibility questioned during testimony Tuesday

The former SUNY Potsdam student accused of delivering racist and homophobic hate notes to a university professor last year had his credibility brought under fire during testimony in St. Lawrence County Court Tuesday. Hussain 23, Elmira, is charged with two felony counts of second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime and one count of fourth-degree criminal solicitation in an indictment filed by Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman.

