Clarkson University named Top School in Military Advanced Education & Transition Guide

Military Advanced Education & Transition has awarded Clarkson University the designation of a Top School in its 2017 Guide to Colleges & Universities, measuring best practices in military and veteran education. The guide is being released this month and will be available online at www.mae-kmi.com .

