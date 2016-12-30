Aurora Quinn Despaw
Winthrop- Baby Girl Aurora Quinn Despaw, “A.Q.D”, passed away and earned her angel wings on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
