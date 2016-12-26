AMVETS Post in Potsdam to reopen soon

The Robert J. Freego AMVETS Post, 6771 U.S. Highway 11 between Canton and Potsdam, which was temporarily closed so the business could readjust schedules, bartenders and operating hours, will celebrate their reopening next month. “We closed in the first place, we weren't getting a lot of traffic,” said Jerry Deon, the post's public relations officer.

