Wolf Ridge contract protest planned at City Council meeting

Jennifer Griffin will address the City Council at this evening's monthly Poteau City Council meeting in City Hall regarding the contract the City of Poteau made with Wolf Ridge Country Club to provide passes for youth golf. A number of citizens have voiced through social media their plans to protest the agreement while at tonight's meeting.

