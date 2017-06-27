Reward offered for information leadin...

Reward offered for information leading to missing Poteau man

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Poteau Daily News & Sun

Ron Carnahan, the father of the missing Poteau man, Shawn Carnahan is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the return of Shawn Carnahan. Poteau Police have been following leads that are presented to them but there has been little sign of Carnahan since he went missing on June 17. Shawn Carnahan was last seen leaving his home at 5:30 a.m. in his mother-in-law's car by a neighbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Poteau Daily News & Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poteau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry Doug lewis Jun 23 Wrfer 1
where to get hair done? (Aug '11) Jun 20 Never again 5
Condition of Cameron School? (Aug '12) Jun 14 Justme 21
Superintendent (Aug '12) Jun 14 Justme 6
electronic harrassment- gang stalking Jun 5 too late 3
People selling stuff in front of Wal-Mart. May 31 asdf 1
News Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09) May '17 Just saying 54
See all Poteau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poteau Forum Now

Poteau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Poteau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Poteau, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC