Reward offered for information leading to missing Poteau man

Ron Carnahan, the father of the missing Poteau man, Shawn Carnahan is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the return of Shawn Carnahan. Poteau Police have been following leads that are presented to them but there has been little sign of Carnahan since he went missing on June 17. Shawn Carnahan was last seen leaving his home at 5:30 a.m. in his mother-in-law's car by a neighbor.

