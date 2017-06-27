Poteau Family Fights Demolition Order

Poteau Family Fights Demolition Order

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The city of Poteau reportedly wants a home to be torn down, calling it safety hazard to the neighborhood, but the family who owns the property is fighting back. The home on 610 Parker Avenue was supposed to be torn down this week, but attorney Steven Minks, who's representing the owner Patsy West, filed a temporary restraining order to put the demolition on hold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poteau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry Doug lewis Jun 23 Wrfer 1
where to get hair done? (Aug '11) Jun 20 Never again 5
Condition of Cameron School? (Aug '12) Jun 14 Justme 21
Superintendent (Aug '12) Jun 14 Justme 6
electronic harrassment- gang stalking Jun 5 too late 3
People selling stuff in front of Wal-Mart. May '17 asdf 1
News Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09) May '17 Just saying 54
See all Poteau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poteau Forum Now

Poteau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Poteau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Poteau, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,062 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC