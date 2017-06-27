Poteau Family Fights Demolition Order
The city of Poteau reportedly wants a home to be torn down, calling it safety hazard to the neighborhood, but the family who owns the property is fighting back. The home on 610 Parker Avenue was supposed to be torn down this week, but attorney Steven Minks, who's representing the owner Patsy West, filed a temporary restraining order to put the demolition on hold.
