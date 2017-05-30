Police say Oklahoma man shoots man tr...

Police say Oklahoma man shoots man trying to drown infants

Read more: Poteau Daily News & Sun

Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

