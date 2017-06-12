Oklahoma man shoots father trying to ...

Oklahoma man shoots father trying to drown twin babies, reports say

Sunday Jun 4

A neighbor rushed into a home and shot and killed a father as he attempted to drown his twin son and daughter, reports say. The gunman, Cash Freeman, went into the home with his handgun after a 12-year-old girl ran to his house seeking help, NBC News reports .

