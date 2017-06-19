Drivers exam office hours changed here
The Drivers License Exam Stations in Poteau, Sallisaw and McAlester recently changed their hours and days of business due to budget cuts and lack of examiners. The station in Poteau is now open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:45 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
