Don't forget to mind these Poteau firework regulations
As per ordinance codes, it is against the law to explode or ignite fireworks within 500 feet of any church, hospital, nursing home, clinic or public school within city limits. It also is illegal to set off fireworks within 500 feet of a home where an ill person is known be to be confined, or to set them off within one city block of Dewey Avenue from the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center down to the LeFlore County Courthouse.
