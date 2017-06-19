City signs deal with Wolf Ridge
"We're going to give it a chance and make it the best it can be for the kids," said Poteau Mayor Jeff Shockley after the City of Poteau agreed to pay Wolf Ridge Country Club $2,500 per month to allow children access to the 18-hole golf course located near Poteau. Passes to play can be purchased for $2 per day or $25 a year at City Hall or at Wolf Ridge.
