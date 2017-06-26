City Council to approve contractor for PLPL renovations
The Poteau City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. today in City Hall regarding repairs at the Patrick Lynch Public Library. At the June 13 City Council meeting to approve the city's $8.37 million budget, Mayor Jeff Shockley said the library remodeling will cost about $298,000.
Poteau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry Doug lewis
|Jun 23
|Wrfer
|1
|where to get hair done? (Aug '11)
|Jun 20
|Never again
|5
|Condition of Cameron School? (Aug '12)
|Jun 14
|Justme
|21
|Superintendent (Aug '12)
|Jun 14
|Justme
|6
|electronic harrassment- gang stalking
|Jun 5
|too late
|3
|People selling stuff in front of Wal-Mart.
|May 31
|asdf
|1
|Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Just saying
|54
