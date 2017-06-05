City Council moves forward with Wolf Ridge agreement
The Poteau City Council on Monday evening approved for an agreement to be made between Wolf Ridge Country Club and the city for passes to play at the course. It will cost the city $3,000 per month, and passed with a five yes, three no, vote from the council.
