Boys and Girls Club to host middle school dance
The Boys and Girls Club of Leflore County will host the first June Sparkle Dance at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the Pocket Park in Historic Downtown Poteau. The dance is open to all sixth- through eighth-grade students in the county, and admission will be $2.
