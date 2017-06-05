Boys and Girls Club to host middle sc...

Boys and Girls Club to host middle school dance

1 hr ago Read more: Poteau Daily News & Sun

The Boys and Girls Club of Leflore County will host the first June Sparkle Dance at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the Pocket Park in Historic Downtown Poteau. The dance is open to all sixth- through eighth-grade students in the county, and admission will be $2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Poteau Daily News & Sun.

Poteau, OK

