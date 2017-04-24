Regional Track Meets Taking Place Today

Regional Track Meets Taking Place Today

3 hrs ago

All of Saturday's high school track regional meets were postponed by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association on Friday. All of them will have been rescheduled for 9:30 this morning.

