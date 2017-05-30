Members - keep moving'

TOPS members pictured with Oklahoma King, Cody Krebs of Poteau, left to right, Laura, Neve, Judy, Billie, King Cody, Judie, Diana and Doris. TOPS members pictured with Oklahoma King, Cody Krebs of Poteau, left to right, Laura, Neve, Judy, Billie, King Cody, Judie, Diana and Doris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.