Unconfirmed Tornado Hits LeFlore County [UPDATED]

1 hr ago Read more: Poteau Daily News & Sun

The National Weather Service reported an unconfirmed tornado Friday night in LeFlore County. At about 10:30 p.m., there was possible radar indication of a tornado a mile northeast of Poteau, which possibly struck just west of Cameron as doppler radar indicated possible tornado debris.

