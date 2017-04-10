Poteau native wins theater award
Poteau native Averie Warren decided to attend the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith because of the numerous opportunities for involvement, a decision that was rewarded when Warren won an award during the regional Kennedy Center for American College Theater Festival held in March in San Angelo, Texas. Warren won an award for excellence in stage management from the Kennedy Center for her work on "CORRIGENDA," which the department performed on UAFS campus late last year.
