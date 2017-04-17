Poteau boys' soccer home district mat...

Poteau boys' soccer home district match with Hugo moved to Wednesday

Today's Poteau Pirates soccer team's home district match against Hugo that was scheduled for tonight has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Costner Stadium.

