Choctaw Nation to construct three service buildings in Poteau -

4 hrs ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

The Choctaw Nation broke ground Thursday, April 20 for three all-new facilities in Poteau. A Choctaw Nation Child Development Center, Food Distribution Center, and Wellness Center are coming to the LeFlore County town.

