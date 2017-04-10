Proposed OK Bill Intends To Help Rural Doctor Shortage With Tax Breaks
A bill making its way through the Oklahoma Legislature could help fight the state's health care shortage, especially in rural areas. If passed, House Bill 2301 would give rural doctors an income tax break of $25,000 a year.
