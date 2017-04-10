Poteau Casey's location opens today
Casey's General Store will open today [March 30], but the grand opening festivities will begin Friday and continue into Saturday. Those who attend the grand opening will have a chance to enter drawings for prizes such as free fuel for a year, gift cards, lawn chairs, a five-pound Hershey bar and more.
