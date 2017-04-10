Members start Easter contest
We had 11 ladies attend our meeting this week. Judie was our biggest loser, with a 4-pound loss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poteau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|electronic harrassment- gang stalking
|34 min
|TUBBEE
|1
|electronic harrassment/gang stalking
|Fri
|concerned citizen
|3
|Arram Nash
|Apr 11
|Star
|1
|Lisa Pitts has ripped me off (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Returning customer
|12
|Sapphire Rochelle Murry (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Sapphire
|2
|james & lucinda haskin (May '12)
|Feb '17
|concerned
|2
|Man dead after Tuesday evening stabbing
|Jan '17
|Just curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Poteau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC