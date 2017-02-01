Tickets available for drive-thu food ...

Tickets available for drive-thu food bank

1 hr ago Read more: Poteau Daily News & Sun

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Disabled American Veterans will host the food bank from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center parking lot in Poteau. You must be 18 or over and it is limited to one ticket per family.

