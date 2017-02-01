Semi v. car at Wister; unknown number trapped [2/2/17 12:05 p.m.]
Poteau Fire and Rescue along with LeFlore County EMS, Wister Police and Fire and other multiple agencies are responding to a semi v. car accident at the U.S. Hwy 271/270 intersection at Wister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Poteau Daily News & Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poteau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man dead after Tuesday evening stabbing
|Jan 4
|Just curious
|2
|Rock Island getting sued! (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|zombiemax
|13
|Hillary Clinton
|Dec '16
|Donkey
|4
|Spiro's
|Nov '16
|Joseph Carter
|1
|Pain Management Clinic
|Nov '16
|Dltckml
|2
|Lisa Pitts has ripped me off (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|lahoma
|11
|Tommy Dolph
|Nov '16
|No1zFnAnGeL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poteau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC