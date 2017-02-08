Poteau Teacher Killed In LeFlore Coun...

Poteau Teacher Killed In LeFlore County Crash

Poteau Schools Superintendent Don Sjoberg told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, 46-year-old Jerry Carpenter was a science teacher at the high school. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 6:18 p.m. crash happened on Highway 270, about 6 miles west of Wister.

