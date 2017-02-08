Poteau Teacher Killed In LeFlore County Crash
Poteau Schools Superintendent Don Sjoberg told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, 46-year-old Jerry Carpenter was a science teacher at the high school. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 6:18 p.m. crash happened on Highway 270, about 6 miles west of Wister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poteau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man dead after Tuesday evening stabbing
|Jan '17
|Just curious
|2
|Rock Island getting sued! (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|zombiemax
|13
|Hillary Clinton
|Dec '16
|Donkey
|4
|Spiro's
|Nov '16
|Joseph Carter
|1
|Pain Management Clinic
|Nov '16
|Dltckml
|2
|Lisa Pitts has ripped me off (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|lahoma
|11
|Tommy Dolph
|Nov '16
|No1zFnAnGeL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poteau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC