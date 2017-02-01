Gas prices continue decline

"For the 22nd straight day, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has dropped, the longest such streak since last summer," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "Average prices now stand at their lowest thus far in 2017 and the lowest since before Christmas, thanks primarily to weak demand for gasoline and also bulging inventories of gasoline."

