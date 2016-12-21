Vandals target Vietnam War Memorial i...

Vandals target Vietnam War Memorial in Poteau

The Poteau Police Department began asking for help Sunday in identifying and apprehending those responsible for the damage done to the Vietnam War and POW/MIA Memorial at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau. The soldier statue received several stab-like wounds and cracks to its face and other body parts as well as damage to its weapons.

