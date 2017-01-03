Officer serves on and off job

Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and LeFLore County has many busy officers who double as community leaders and educators that deserve appreciation every day. Jan. 9 has been designated as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day also known as L.E.A.D. There are numerous websites that offer up a few tips for citizens that wish to show their appreciation to an officer on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Poteau Daily News & Sun.