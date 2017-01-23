Choctaw community centers power up with new generators -
Spring storm season is just around the corner in Oklahoma, and the state is not out of the woods yet for an Arctic blast of winter to knock out power in some regions. Choctaw Nation Community Centers are taking precautions to keep the lights and heaters on, to keep the freezers freezing, and to keep kitchens going for seniors' lunches on Wednesdays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Poteau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man dead after Tuesday evening stabbing
|Jan 4
|Just curious
|2
|Rock Island getting sued! (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|zombiemax
|13
|Hillary Clinton
|Dec '16
|Donkey
|4
|Spiro's
|Nov '16
|Joseph Carter
|1
|Pain Management Clinic
|Nov '16
|Dltckml
|2
|Lisa Pitts has ripped me off (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|lahoma
|11
|Tommy Dolph
|Nov '16
|No1zFnAnGeL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poteau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC