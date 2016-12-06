Sensitive Santa To Greet Children With Special Needs
Seeing Santa Claus is usually a fun time for kids to tell him what's on their Christmas list, but that's not always the case. For some children, the big jolly guy with the red bag can be a little overwhelming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poteau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rock Island getting sued! (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|zombiemax
|13
|Hillary Clinton
|Dec 10
|Donkey
|4
|Spiro's
|Nov 30
|Joseph Carter
|1
|Pain Management Clinic
|Nov 27
|Dltckml
|2
|Lisa Pitts has ripped me off (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|lahoma
|11
|Tommy Dolph
|Nov '16
|No1zFnAnGeL
|1
|Does anyone know Mark Baker? (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|FedUpEx
|7
Find what you want!
Search Poteau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC