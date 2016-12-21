Man dead after Tuesday evening stabbing
John Claude Rye, 34, of Wister was found dead in the street near Page street in Poteau at approximately 10:26 p.m. According to a press release sent by the Poteau police Department, Harlan Ray Kelly, 35 of Shady Point, was taken into custody and booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center on murder charges in the stabbing death of Rye.
