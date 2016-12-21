Howe girls, Spiro boys get top seeds for 2017 LCT

Here are the seeds for the 2017 LeFlore County High School County Tournament, which will be Jan. 16-21. Boys - 1. Spiro, 2. Talihina, 3. Wister, 4. Poteau, 5. Leflore, 6. Howe, 7. Panama, 8. Arkoma, 9. Whitesboro, 10. Heavener, 11. Pocola, 12. Cameron, 13. Bokoshe.

