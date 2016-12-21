Howe girls, Spiro boys get top seeds for 2017 LCT
Here are the seeds for the 2017 LeFlore County High School County Tournament, which will be Jan. 16-21. Boys - 1. Spiro, 2. Talihina, 3. Wister, 4. Poteau, 5. Leflore, 6. Howe, 7. Panama, 8. Arkoma, 9. Whitesboro, 10. Heavener, 11. Pocola, 12. Cameron, 13. Bokoshe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Poteau Daily News & Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poteau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rock Island getting sued! (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|zombiemax
|13
|Hillary Clinton
|Dec 10
|Donkey
|4
|Spiro's
|Nov 30
|Joseph Carter
|1
|Pain Management Clinic
|Nov 27
|Dltckml
|2
|Lisa Pitts has ripped me off (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|lahoma
|11
|Tommy Dolph
|Nov '16
|No1zFnAnGeL
|1
|Does anyone know Mark Baker? (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|FedUpEx
|7
Find what you want!
Search Poteau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC