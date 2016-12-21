Gas prices remain low ahead of Christmas

National prices of regular gasoline might be at their highest since October, but nearly all Poteau prices remain below $2 at $1.95. According to AAA Oklahoma, national pump prices have risen 20 of the last 21 days by 11 cents, averaging out at $2.24 per gallon as of Monday.

